JERUSALEM (AP) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has invaded the Israeli city of Tel Aviv — as the face of an eye-catching, satirical new recycling campaign.

A gigantic poster featuring the Lebanese militant leader overlooking Tel Aviv’s Ayalon highway went up Thursday and encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.

Above Nasrallah’s head reads the caption: “I don’t recycle bottles.” Beneath him, the poster says: “Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years. What is your excuse?”

ELA, Israel’s recycling company, was not immediately available for comment.

Nasrallah has remained in hiding underground, making rare public appearances, since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The U.S., EU and Israel consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.