BEIRUT (AP) — A Hezbollah lawmaker has offered his resignation after a shooting at a police station in which he was allegedly involved.

The group says Nawaf Musawi submitted his resignation to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Thursday, days after the incident. According to a leaked police report, Musawi and a dozen gunmen attempted to storm the station where his daughter and her ex-husband had been brought following a high-speed car chase.

After Musawi’s group was denied entry to the station, the report said a gunshot was fired, hitting the ex-son-in-law in his wrist. Musawi denied firing. The dramatic dispute was apparently over child visitation rights, a dispute that had been dominating local media.

Earlier this year, the group suspended Musawi’s political activities because of a public spat with rival politicians in Parliament.

It was not clear whether Berri, a Hezbollah ally, would accept Musawi’s resignation.