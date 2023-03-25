Recovery efforts are just beginning for communities devastated by the tornadoes that swept across Mississippi and Alabama late Friday.

“My home is gone completely,” said Ashley Nichols of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, one of the hardest hit towns. “My son’s home is gone.”

Melinda Newell Miller, a financial accountant originally from Rolling Fork, described the heartbreak of seeing her hometown in ruins. “There’s no water, no light, no food places, no gas — everything is destroyed,” she said.

Emergency response teams generally urge people not to show up in disaster zones to volunteer or deliver donations — these areas can still be unsafe and an influx of volunteers could impede search-and-rescue efforts. (Those wishing to donate should always do some research before giving to an unfamiliar organization. Sites like Charity Navigator and GuideStar can help.)

Here are a few ways to pitch in:

— Mississippi residents outside the affected area can check the websites and social media pages of their city government, as well as local police and fire departments, which may be coordinating donations. Officials are doing so in several cities, including Greenville, Gluckstadt and Olive Branch.

— The Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service, better known as Volunteer Mississippi, is also sharing updates on local donation centers on its Facebook page.

— United Way of West Central Mississippi is collecting donations of water at its office in Vicksburg, about an hour from Rolling Fork. Check its Facebook page for updates on the location and timing. It is also accepting monetary donations on its chapter website, and ask that donors specify “Rolling Fork” in the notes field to route donations correctly.

— The American Red Cross has trained disaster workers on the ground and is deploying additional workers and aid supplies. Donations can be made to the Red Cross specifically to help people affected by the tornadoes, or by texting the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

— GoFundMe has created a dedicated page for various fundraisers for people and communities affected by the storm.