MADRID (AP) — At least five people were killed Sunday in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, authorities said.

The regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 1:35 p.m. (1135 GMT).

It said one of the dead was a minor.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims’ families and expressed sadness at the “tragic accident.”

No further details were immediately available.