CENTERTON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when a helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a residential street in northwest Arkansas after experiencing a mechanical failure.

Centerton Police Capt. Kris Arthur says police received a report that a helicopter had crashed Tuesday morning, but that when officers arrived, everyone was “safe and sound.”

Arthur tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the pilot told authorities he had to land because of a mechanical failure. He says the pilot did “an amazing job” by landing the helicopter safely on a city street.

Police say the helicopter was towed to the police department afterward.

Centerton is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

___

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com