CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A helicopter belonging to a county sheriff’s office crashed near the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on Tuesday, prompting the airport to temporarily suspend commercial flights.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that crews were on the scene. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter and suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” authorities said.

Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director Elliott Summey told WCIV-TV that the helicopter’s pilot anticipated the crash and maneuvered the aircraft to the middle of the airfield before the helicopter went down.

Summey told the television station that the helicopter is “in shambles.”

The airport posted on X on Tuesday afternoon to say commercial flights have been temporarily suspended “due to an ongoing incident.”

“Travelers are asked to check in with their individual airlines before arriving at CHS for their flights,” airport officials wrote.

A Charleston International Airport administrative representative had no further information to share with The Associated Press. The Associated Press left a voicemail and sent an email to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information.