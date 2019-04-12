GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s health ministry says Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian teenager during protests along the perimeter fence dividing Israel and Gaza.

Maisara Shalouf, 15, was shot in the belly and died in northern Gaza Strip, at one of the protests along the frontier.

The ministry added that 30 other Palestinians were injured, without specifying how many were hit with live fire.

The weekly demonstrations, backed by Gaza’s Hamas rulers, entered their second year this month. They have seen the death of 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier.

Friday’s protests were the first after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed to form the next government following Israeli elections.

Egypt has brokered a deal to ease Israeli restrictions on Gaza, but the extent of facilitation is yet to be clear.