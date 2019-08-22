BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with an organization that provides early education programs for children of migrant and seasonal workers says they are changing the signs on their buses.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that the Community Council of Idaho plans to remove and conceal the “Migrant and Seasonal Head Start” signs on the buses.

Council officials fear the buses will draw negative attention from some people who may believe the migrant workers have entered the U.S. illegally.

The move comes after a bus driver for the organization reported an incident that made her feel unsafe as she was transporting a group of children, all under the age of 5. The group did not report the incident to police.

Several Head Start centers also are planning to add security cameras and tint windows on buses.

The council’s Head Start programs serve about 800 low-income children from agricultural families each year.