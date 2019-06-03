MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s governmental National Human Rights Commission broadly criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday, saying human rights don’t appear to be a priority for his administration.

López Obrador has angered rights groups by cutting funding for non-governmental organizations and criticizing watchdog agencies, some newspapers and journalists, accusing them of being allied with conservatives.

Commission President Luis Gonzalez said in a speech that López Obrador’s austerity drive could hurt health care and that his criticism of regulatory agencies and independent voices threaten human rights.

While veiled, Gonzalez’s comments suggested widening and expanding disagreements with the president.

“Criticism of civic groups and groups of journalists, and the need to avoid comments that divide or polarize people, are things that should be examined to ensure better protection for human rights,” Gonzalez said.