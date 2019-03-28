LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid told a Nevada jury that his Senate career was cut short by eye injuries he suffered when a TheraBand exercise device slipped from his hand in January 2015.

The 79-year-old longtime Democratic party leader testified Thursday that he’s blind in his right eye and facial bones were “smashed” when he spun around and fell against cabinets in his bathroom.

A company lawyer says Reid was misusing the flexible resistance band and the company isn’t at fault.

Reid also offered a glimpse at congressional pressure, saying he knew after initial surgeries that he had to “put up a good front” to show the Senate that he was OK.

He says he later decided he couldn’t run for re-election in 2016.