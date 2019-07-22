TERHAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a delegation from the Palestinian militant group Hamas that is visiting Iran has met with the country’s supreme leader.

The TV report on Monday says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held talks with Hamas’ deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, who is heading the delegation.

The Hamas delegation also met with Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Khamenei.

The Iranian official news agency IRNA says al-Arouri’s visit to Tehran follows a visit by senior Iranian parliamentary official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Lebanon last week.

Iran backs both Hamas and the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

Iran and Hamas do not recognize Israel and have both called for its destruction.