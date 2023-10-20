WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Cheney; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday” — McConnell; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga.