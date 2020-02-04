GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s recently inaugurated president on Tuesday named an expert on drug-trafficking issues as the head of his new commission that will investigate corruption in the Central American nation’s government.

Oscar Dávila, 44, is a lawyer who formerly served as an interior vice minister overseeing the fight against narcotics smuggling.

“We are going to combat (corruption) at the highest level of the executive branch,” said President Alejandro Giammattei, who took office Jan. 14.

Giammattei’s predecessor, Jimmy Morales, shut down a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission that had won plaudits at home and abroad for its work investigating high-level graft cases.

Morales kicked it out of the country after its probes implicated him and members of his family. He denies wrongdoing and was protected from prosecution under Guatemalan laws shielding sitting presidents from criminal cases.