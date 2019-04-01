GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s top electoral court has accepted three challenges to the presidential candidacy of former chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana, at least temporarily leaving her outside the race.

Jorge Mario Valenzuela, one of the Supreme Electoral Court judges who voted against Aldana, says one of the challenges alleged that Aldana did not have a certification from the comptroller’s office indicating that her public accounts were all settled. The certificate is a requirement of candidates.

When Aldana registered her candidacy she had the certificate, but when the court later asked the comptroller it was told the document was expired.

Aldana could still appeal the decision. The challenges were brought by political rivals.