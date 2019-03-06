PARIS (AP) — Guards blocked entrances at as many as 18 French prisons after two colleagues were stabbed by a radicalized inmate.

In a statement, the main CGT union said attacks against guards are becoming more common and intolerable, and that the penal population was becoming “increasingly vindictive, aggressive and violent.”

Early Wednesday, a total of 18 prisons had been blocked. That had reduced to 10 by mid-morning.

The protest comes a day the guards were stabbed with a ceramic knife by a prisoner, whose wife was visiting. He locked himself in the room afterwards but no hostages were taken.

The inmate and his wife were subdued in a police raid. The Le Monde newspaper reported that the wife died of her wounds.

French officials described the stabbing as a “terrorist attack.”