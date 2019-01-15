HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam’s Catholic Church has filed for bankruptcy, a move that will allow the archdiocese to avoid trial in dozens of child sexual abuse lawsuits and enter settlement negotiations.
Ford Elsaesser, an attorney representing the church, says the Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition was filed Wednesday with federal court in Guam. The church faces multi-million dollar lawsuits for sexual abuse from about 190 accusers.
Last November, Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced the church’s decision to file for bankruptcy after mediation efforts that began in September to try to settle claims failed.
Byrnes said the bankruptcy will provide finality for victim survivors. Lawyers for alleged victims welcomed the move.
This bankruptcy filing will halt current lawsuits and create a deadline for abuse victims to file new claims before the church settles with accusers.