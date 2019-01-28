AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights groups are asking Texas officials to walk back a letter that questioned the citizenship of thousands of voters and prompted President Donald Trump to renew unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud.
The ACLU and a dozen other groups slammed Texas elections officials who say they found 95,000 people identified as non-citizens who had a matching voter registration record.
Trump used that announcement to tweet that “58,000 non-citizens voted in Texas.” But even Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters in a fundraising email Monday that many of those people could have become citizens and voted legally.
The groups say Texas runs the risk of purging eligible voters and called the state’s method for identifying possible non-citizens “deeply flawed.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- Analysis: Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 Democratic front-runner
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.