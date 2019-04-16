JERUSALEM (AP) — An organization dedicated to promoting equality in Israel says a Jewish American activist and its board member was extensively interrogated by Israeli airport authorities about her work with the nonprofit.

The Abraham Initiatives said on Tuesday its member, Laura Mandel, was leaving Israel for the U.S. when security officers held and questioned her for an hour and a half about her involvement in the organization, which works to advance the rights of Israel’s Arab citizens.

Although Israel has come under scrutiny for detaining pro-Palestinian activists and prominent critics, such as liberal Jewish American commentator Peter Beinart last year, the group says it’s the first time an advocate of “shared society” between Arabs and Jews within Israel was targeted.

Israel’s Airport Authority said it was following security procedures mandated by law.