CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group is voicing concern over the safety and well-being of an Egyptian transgender woman arrested during a police raid on her home in Cairo.
Amnesty International Thursday that Malal el-Kashef was arrested Wednesday and her whereabouts are unknown.
Amnesty’s Deputy Middle East and North Africa Director Magdalena Mughrabi says el-Kashef’s arrest was related to her calls for protests following a Feb. 27 train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25 people.
Mughrabi says “due to her gender identity, Malak is at increased risk of torture by the police, including rape and sexual violence, as well as assault by other detainees.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
Amnesty has called for her release “immediately and unconditionally.”
The London-based group says dozens of people have been arrested over anti-government protests relating to the crash.