SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia says fighter jets from neighboring Greece have carried out NATO-linked test overflights of its territory as part of the country’s process of joining the alliance.

The defense ministry said Tuesday’s two flights tested radar and communications coverage of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia has no fixed-wing military aircraft, and NATO has a program to protect the airspace of members that do not have sufficient means of their own.

North Macedonia is set to become NATO’s 30th member by the end of this year, after NATO member Greece dropped its long-standing objections. The breakthrough followed a deal to normalize relations between Athens and Skopje that saw Macedonia renamed North Macedonia

The deal also cleared the way for the small former Yugoslav republic to pursue accession to the European Union.