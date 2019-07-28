ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has struck not far from Athens and seismologists say it was an aftershock from a stronger quake more than a week ago.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics said Sunday’s earthquake happened at 7:09 p.m. and was centered 21 kilometers (13 miles) northwest of the Greek capital. It was felt throughout the Athens area but there have been no reports of damage.

The head of the institute, Akis Tselentis, told state news agency ANA-MPA the temblor was an aftershock from the magnitude 5.1 earthquake on July 19 and there is no reason for concern.

Greece lies in an earthquake-prone part of the Mediterranean and magnitude 4 quakes are a regular occurrence.