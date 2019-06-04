STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The mother of a missing Connecticut woman has filed for custody of her daughter’s five children.

Gloria Farber filed the motion Monday in Connecticut Superior Court, the same day the children’s father, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged in the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos.

The children have been staying with Farber in New York since Jennifer Dulos was reported missing. She was last seen dropping the children off at school on May 24.

Fotis Dlos and Troconis are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Arrest warrants link the pair to videos of trash bags being dumped in areas where Jennifer Dulos’ blood was later found .

Police, along with several dogs trained to find cadavers, were searching a Hartford trash plant on Tuesday.