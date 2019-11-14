COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The grandfather of a teen who killed a first-grader on the playground of a South Carolina school and his father says he will provide for his grandson if he ever gets out of prison.

Tommy Osborne said Thursday at the sentencing hearing for 17-year-old Jesse Osborne he knows his grandson must be punished for killing his son and the boy at school.

But he says he’ll set up a trust fund and other help through his church if the teen isn’t sentenced to life.

A special hearing is being held in Anderson County. A judge is deciding Jesse Osborne’s sentence. The teen faces 30 years to life without parole.

Osborne was 14 when he killed his father then shot at the playground of Townville Elementary School in September 2016.