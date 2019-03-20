ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Illinois man in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to serve an arrest warrant at a hotel.

Federal prosecutors say Floyd E. Brown of Springfield was indicted Tuesday on murder and weapons charges in the death of 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner .

The 39-year-old Brown is due in federal court Wednesday for his arraignment.

Authorities say Brown shot Keltner March 7, as the deputy worked with a task force at a hotel in the northern Illinois city of Rockford. Brown then fled south in a vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle crashed along an interstate in central Illinois, sparking an hours-long standoff. The standoff ended with Brown’s arrest.

Brown didn’t enter a plea during a hearing earlier this month.