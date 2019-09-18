ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be in St. Louis on Thursday to announce steps the state plans to take in addressing gun violence in the region that has claimed the lives of more than a dozen children.

The Republican governor is meeting with several elected officials as well as community leaders and clergy before unveiling his plan to the media.

It marks Parson’s third meeting in St. Louis this month that seeks to address the rash of homicides, especially those involving children. Eleven children have been slain in the city this year and two other child deaths are under investigation.

St. Louis County has reported two child homicides, and a 3-year-old accidentally killed himself earlier this month with his father’s gun. The father is charged with child endangerment.