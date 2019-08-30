COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Governor says state medical board mishandled investigation, missed chance to stop Ohio State doctor accused of sex abuse.
Governor says state medical board mishandled investigation, missed chance to stop Ohio State doctor accused of sex abuse
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.