RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is asking lawmakers to pass a state budget that has a “greater focus on the issues of equity.”

Northam met with a group of lawmakers Thursday to discuss his spending plan.

The Democratic governor also sent a letter to key members of the GOP-led General Assembly outlining his priorities. Top among them, Northam says, are increased funding for struggling schools and more spending to lower the number of evictions.

Northam has been trying to rebuild relationships with the black community after a racist photo surfaced in his medical school yearbook. Northam has said he’s not in the picture, but admitted to wearing blackface at a dance contest.

He’s faced widespread calls to resign, including from the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.