NEW YORK (AP) — The partial government shutdown has prompted the chief judge of Manhattan federal courts to suspend work on civil cases involving U.S. government lawyers.
Judge Colleen McMahon said in a written order that the suspension will remain in effect until the business day after President Donald Trump signs a budget appropriation law restoring Justice Department funding.
The Manhattan courts, with several dozen judges, are among the nation’s busiest courts.
The order suspends action in several civil lawsuits in which Trump is a defendant. In one of them, a judge last week ruled that a group of people suing Trump and his three eldest children can remain anonymous because they fear retaliation by the president or his followers.
A similar order to McMahon’s has been issued in the Northern District of Ohio.