ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A military contractor accused of abusing inmates at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison says the government’s refusal to declassify key facts is making it impossible to defend itself.

Arlington-based CACI Premier Technology wants a federal judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit under the state secrets privilege. That means the case cannot be considered fairly without exposing crucial classified information.

Attorneys for the Iraqi plaintiffs say there is enough information public that CACI civilian interrogators can be held responsible for their role in the Abu Ghraib torture even if some details remain classified.

The lawsuit has previously been tossed out on multiple occasions, but each time an appeals court has revived the case and ordered the district court to take a closer look. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Alexandria.