COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s statistical agency says it has recorded the lowest number of newborns since it started counting in the 19th century, with the country’s family minister acknowledging that it is a problem.
Espen Andersen from Statistics Norway says the downward trend — 55,120 children were born in 2018 in the Scandinavian country of 5.3 million, down from 56,633 in 2017 — has been going on since 2009.
Andersen says the overall fertility rate has dropped from 2.5 children per woman in 1970 to 1.5 last year.
Child and Family Minister Kjell Ingolf Ropstad told Norway’s news agency NTB Thursday that he has asked the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to find the cause for the drop.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- Some churches are asking members to give up plastic for Lent