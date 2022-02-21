LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from devastating tornadoes in December has risen as Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced the deaths of a woman and her infant.

Beshear said during a news briefing that the 33-year-old Mayfield woman had been in the hospital for a significant period and died of her injuries. Her unborn child was delivered and died after six days in December, the governor said.

“To their family, I know you’ve already grieved for that infant and now are grieving for her mother,” Beshear said. “We grieve with you.”

Mayfield is the county seat of Graves County, where about two dozen people died in the storms, including several at a collapsed candle factory.

Beshear said the state’s revised death toll from the storms is now 80. All together, the storms killed more than 90 people in five states. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.