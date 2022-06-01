AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for special legislative committees to examine what legislation and action might be taken to prevent future school shootings.

The call comes after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. It is Abbott’s first request for action from lawmakers to address the shooting that has rocked the Uvalde community and the state.

The governor asked House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, to convene committees in their respective chambers to examine a number of issues, including firearm safety, school safety and police training.

“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” Abbott said in the letter. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans.”

Abbott’s letter did not mention consideration of firearms restrictions — as some have been calling for after the 18-year-old gunman wielding an assault rifle entered the school.

Democrats and at least one Republican have called for a special session to address issues related to the shooting. As in the aftermath of previous mass shootings, such as the 2019 massacre of 23 at an El Paso Walmart, Abbott has resisted demands on him to bring lawmakers back to Austin.

Abbott’s response is somewhat different than the El Paso shooting and the 2018 killing of 10 students at Santa Fe High School. Following those shootings, he convened roundtable discussions with members of the affected communities, law enforcement, politicians and even gun control advocates.

Abbott’s letter drew almost immediate rebuke.

“We don’t need more letters, committees, or roundtables — our children need action,” said Mike Collier, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. “Under Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick, we have had special sessions to ban books and suppress the vote. Why won’t they hold a special session to protect our children?”

Republican state Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano praised Abbott’s request, calling it “absolutely the right step,” despite Leach’s previous call for Abbott to call a special session.

“Legislative committees should be convened to discuss and deliberate on these issues in public and to make recommendations to the entire” Texas Legislature, Leach said.

Abbott’s opponent in November, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, is holding a town hall in Dallas on Wednesday night to talk about the shooting and other topics.

