ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shrugging off criticism from Roman Catholic leaders over his support of a new state abortion law.
Speaking on public radio Tuesday, Cuomo said he is duty bound to separate his religious views from his work as governor.
Catholic bishops in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Tyler, Texas, tweeted support for excluding Cuomo from the church after the Democrat signed a bill last week codifying rights laid out in federal abortion rulings.
New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s spokesman rejected those calls in a statement, saying excommunication shouldn’t be used as a weapon against politicians.
But Dolan blasted Cuomo in an op-ed Tuesday in the New York Post, saying he has alienated Catholics with the abortion law and with comments criticizing the church’s handling of sex abuse.