RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans and their allies trying to cobble together enough votes to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a “born alive” bill say the measure is not about abortion but providing appropriate care to all newborns.

House Speaker Tim Moore and others spoke for the measure Wednesday, hours before the scheduled override vote. Several House Democrats would need to vote with the GOP majority or be absent to override. The chamber’s top Democrat said earlier Wednesday that he’s confident Cooper’s veto will be upheld.

The bill creates a new crime for doctors and nurses if they fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion. Cooper’s veto message from April said the measure was unnecessary. The Senate already agreed to an override.