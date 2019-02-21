PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A GOP fundraiser and former congressional candidate from Rhode Island has agreed to plead guilty to fraud and violating campaign law after prosecutors say he used more than $1 million of the money he raised on himself, including for adult entertainment and escort services.

Prosecutors say in filings with the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island that Russell Taub told donors that he was raising money for political action committees. They say one Ohio couple gave Taub nearly $1.3 million of the more than $1.6 million he raised.

Taub has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates and conservative groups. His Facebook page features photos of him with well-known Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, governors and Congress members.

Taub is scheduled to appear in court Friday. The Providence Journal first reported the charges.