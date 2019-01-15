DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 27-year-old Florida man caused a crash on Interstate 95 and then stole a pickup truck from a man who stopped to help.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said in a statement that 27-year-old Zachary Searls hit a van in front of him Monday night. Searls’ car then hit a tree and caught fire.
Montes says 52-year-old Felix Coffman stopped to help. When Coffman got out of his truck, Searls got in it and drove away, Montes says.
Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say they found the truck parked outside Searls’ home a short time later and arrested him. He’s charged with several offenses including grand theft of a motor vehicle and is being held on a $6,000 bond.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Complaint: Kidnapping suspect kept Wisconsin girl under bed WATCH
No attorney for Searls was listed in court records.