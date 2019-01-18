GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A good Samaritan who found $8,000 on the side of the road has returned it to a woman whose husband died in a stretch limousine crash in upstate New York.

Terry Brubaker says she was driving through Gloversville Monday when she saw money floating through the air.

Brubaker stopped to collect it, and then turned it in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office just as Kim Steenburg was filing a report about the missing money.

Steenburg says she accidentally left the money in an envelope on top of her car. She says part of the money was for a honeymoon cruise she had originally planned with her late husband.

Steenburg’s husband, Rich, was one of 20 who died in the Oct. 6 crash in Schoharie County.