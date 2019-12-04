VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A Maltese taxi driver testifying under immunity from prosecution says that a local casino and hotel owner, was the sole mastermind of the 2017 car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist.

Melvin Theuma told a Maltese court Wednesday that a plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia was reactivated by the hotelier, Yorgen Fenech, after the governing Labor party won re-election in 2017.

Last week, in separate proceedings, a court arraigned Fenech on charges he organized and financed the murder. Fenech has pleaded innocent. He was arrested while sailing away from Malta on his yacht.

Theuma testified at a court hearing evidence against three men jailed as the alleged actual bombers.

European Parliament lawmakers ended a fact-finding mission to Malta concluding there’s progress in the murder investigation but no improvement about corruption and money-laundering.