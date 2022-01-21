NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information against Joe Biden in Ukraine faces sentencing Friday in an unrelated campaign finance case.

Igor Fruman is scheduled to learn his fate in Manhattan federal court after he pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.

As part of the plea, he admitted soliciting a million dollars in illegal foreign contributions to American political candidates.

Federal prosecutors have urged Judge J. Paul Oetken to sentence Fruman to between three and four years in prison, but defense lawyers say he should face no incarceration because he has otherwise led a law-abiding life.

Fruman was charged in the case along with Lev Parnas, another Florida businessman who helped Giuliani’s attempt to spoil Biden’s quest for the presidency on the Democratic ticket. Parnas was convicted in October of campaign finance crimes and awaits sentencing.

Giuliani, the former New York mayor who worked for then-President Donald Trump as a personal attorney, has insisted he knew nothing about potentially illegal campaign contributions.

But Giuliani faces a continuing investigation into whether he was required to register as an agent of a foreign government during his dealings with Ukraine authorities. Giuliani has said everything he did in Ukraine was done on Trump’s behalf and there is no reason he would have had to register as a foreign agent.

Following raids on Giuliani’s home and business last year, former federal judge Barbara Jones was appointed by a judge to determine what materials on electronic devices seized in the raid can be turned over to criminal prosecutors.

In a four-page report issued Friday, Jones said only a few dozen items among tens of thousands of communications on seven of his electronic devices have been prevented from being turned over to prosecutors because they contain privileged communications. She said she was awaiting further assignments.