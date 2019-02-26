COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl who stabbed a classmate at a South Carolina high school has been charged with attempted murder.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cynthia Roldan says the student is charged as a juvenile because of her age and is being held in a juvenile jail.
Deputies say the 15-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old girl around noon Monday at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.
Investigators say the students had an ongoing argument and no one else was injured.
Deputies say the teen who was stabbed remains in serious condition at the hospital and didn’t give additional details about her injuries.