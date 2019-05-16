ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) says that as president she’d seek to write into law the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that legalized abortion.

The New York senator is criticizing abortion bans that were passed recently in states where Republicans control the legislatures.

During a stop at Georgia’s Capitol, she said bans signed into law in Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia and Alabama are “a nationwide assault on women’s constitutional rights.”

Georgia’s law would effectively outlaw abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant. It’s set to take effect Jan. 1, but opponents have pledged to sue to block it.

The Supreme Court’s decision in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case established a constitutional right to abortion.