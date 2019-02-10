BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing parties are trying to put behind them long-running internal divisions ahead of this year’s European Parliament election, but the results could deepen tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition.
Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union leads an uneasy “grand coalition” with the center-left Social Democrats, who are trying to reverse a slump in poll ratings.
The Social Democrats’ leadership Sunday endorsed a package of proposals aimed at revamping divisive labor market reforms the party introduced 16 years ago, as well as calling for a hefty rise in Germany’s minimum wage and a right to work at home.
Separately, new CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was holding a “workshop” Monday to discuss migration policy, a hot-button issue since Merkel allowed in large numbers of migrants in 2015.
