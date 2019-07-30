BERLIN (AP) — Germany says the U.S. has provided details to allies on its concept for securing maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf region and asked for contributions.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Germany hasn’t promised any contribution but is “in close consultation with France and Great Britain.”

The U.S. last month promised more details after asking NATO allies to help protect key commercial waterways. The request came as tensions have soared between the U.S. and Iran, which recently seized a British-flagged tanker.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry gave no details of the U.S. plan, but said “priority must be given to a de-escalation of tensions and diplomatic efforts.”

It says “participation in the American strategy of maximum pressure is out of the question for us,” referring to the U.S. approach to Iran.