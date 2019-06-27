BERLIN (AP) — German officials say a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and latex gloves has been arrested in Munich.

Investigator Ignaz Raab said the 43-year-old German was arrested at his workplace on Thursday, two days after the assault in the southern city. Police say the man pulled the girl into bushes and raped her before running away.

Prosecutor Anne Leiding said the man had several previous convictions, among them a sentence of four years and 11 months for offenses including sexual abuse of children. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital, but in recent months had been living in a less strictly regulated “therapeutic residential community.”