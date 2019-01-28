BERLIN (AP) — Police say three Polish men were killed when their car collided with a truck transporting pigs in western Germany.
The crash happened early Monday in Bocholt, near the Dutch border. Police said the truck veered into oncoming traffic, for reasons that remain unclear, and collided head-on with the car.
The three Poles — ages 23, 25 and 34 — sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old local man, was seriously hurt.
Police say that the truck was transporting about 180 pigs. It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the animals were killed or were so seriously injured that they had to be slaughtered.
