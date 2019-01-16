BERLIN (AP) — Officials have ordered residents of a village in southern Germany to leave their homes immediately due to “acute” avalanche risk.
Authorities said Wednesday that villagers of Raiten, near the Austrian border, should take important documents and medicines with them, and inform neighbors who may be unaware of the warning.
Heavy snowfall over the past weeks has greatly heightened the risk of avalanches in parts of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Dozens of people have died in avalanches and weather-related accidents.
The German meteorological service DWD said Wednesday that the amount of snowfall in the Alps recently was unusual, but not exceptional. The agency said heavy precipitation might become more frequent due to climate change, though rising temperatures mean it could come down as rain rather than snow.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Complaint in Closs case could be road map for prosecution WATCH
- UK's May faces no-confidence vote after Brexit plan crushed WATCH
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- At Trump’s inauguration, $10,000 for makeup and lots of room service VIEW