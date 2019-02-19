BERLIN (AP) — German police say they are investigating two Bosnian men suspected of breaking arms control laws after discovering a stash of hand grenades in their car Monday.
Federal police said Tuesday that officers first detained the men, who had stopped in a no-parking zone outside Dresden’s main train station, because they suspected them of immigration offenses.
While searching their Mercedes SUV a police sniffer dog found 17 hand grenades hidden behind the lining of the trunk.
The 28 and 17-year-old men, whose names weren’t released, will be brought before a judge Tuesday to decide whether to keep them detained pending further investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95