BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has approved legislation to loosen, but not scrap, a ban on doctors “advertising” abortions.
The dpa news agency reported Thursday parliament voted for the compromise measure proposed by the country’s governing parties.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior partner, the center-left Social Democrats, wanted to remove the ban from Germany’s criminal code but Merkel’s center-right party insisted it should stay.
Under the new measure, the ban will formally remain in place but doctors and hospitals will be able to say on their websites that they perform abortions, which they previously couldn’t.
They will not, however, be allowed to give more detailed information. The plan also calls for the German Medical Association to establish a central list of doctors and clinics performing abortions.