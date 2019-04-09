BERLIN (AP) — A German woman has gone on trial on allegations that as an Islamic State member she allowed a 5-year-old girl she kept with her husband as a slave to die of thirst in Iraq.

The 27-year-old, identified only as Jennifer W. in line with privacy rules, is charged with murder, a war crime and membership in a terrorist organization in the Munich trial that opened Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the woman belonged to the IS “morality police” and she and her husband bought the Yazidi girl as a slave in 2015. The husband chained the girl outdoors as punishment for wetting her mattress and W. allegedly did nothing to prevent her dying.

The girl’s mother is a co-plaintiff in the case and her lawyers include Amal Clooney, who wasn’t in court Tuesday.