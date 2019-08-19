AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a visit to neighboring Jordan.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Monday that such an agreement would be a “good basis for living together.”

She also spoke of the contribution of German troops stationed in Jordan to the battle against the Islamic State group, which no longer controls territory but maintains a presence in the region.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said they discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the “challenges we’re facing in relation to Jerusalem,” where tensions have risen over a holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Jordan strongly supports the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

President Donald Trump’s administration has refused to endorse a two-state solution, the cornerstone of international peace efforts.